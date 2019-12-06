5. Prague, Czechia

Stay a while; there’s far more to see than the pedestrian-slogged city center.

“I lived in Prague in the mid/late ‘90s for three years and I’ve returned (mostly on assignment) nearly every year since, so I’ve been able to monitor how this Mitteleuropa metropolis has evolved. I was just back in October and I was delighted to see a small handful of really great restaurants serving very well-executed Central European fare. Best of all, they’re all scattered outside of the tourist-crammed historical center, so it’s mostly locals and expats frequenting these places. A few favorites are U Mateje and Vyčep.” — David Farley

