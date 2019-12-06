6. Chile and Argentina, South America

In December 2020, a total solar eclipse will cloak some of the countries’ most spectacular landscapes in complete darkness.

“It might only last for a few fleeting moments, but when a total solar eclipse blankets parts of Chile and Argentina in complete darkness on December 14, it’s sure to be a stunning and dramatic event. For the best viewing, make your base in Villarrica or Pucón, in Chile’s volcanic Lake District, which is located roughly 500 miles south of Santiago. It offers plenty of options for biking, hiking, and rafting. Some tour companies are offering eclipse-specific itineraries, like Intrepid’s eight-day Argentina trip led by the astronomer Dr. John Mason.” — Lindsay Lambert Day

