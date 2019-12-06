7. Kiev, Ukraine

Tradition fuels Kiev’s status as a culinary, artistic, and commercial capital.

“I realize Americans are focused on Ukraine and Kiev for other reasons at the moment, but I went to Kjev—as Ukrainians prefer it to be written—for the first time in September, and I was floored by the cultural scene. Since the Russian occupation of Crimea and other parts of eastern Ukraine, chefs, artists, fashion designers and other creatives started using their country’s culture and history as inspiration. So restaurants like 100 Years Ago in the Future, boutiques like Vsi Svoi, and galleries such as Izolyatsia, among many others, are all doing exciting Ukrainian-focused things.” — David Farley

