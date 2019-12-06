8. Champagne, France

“When I went to Champagne this past June, it was lush and quiet, even in a heat wave during peak tourist season. Stay out of Reims and head to the triangle of villages that border acres upon acres of vines belonging to the big houses, as well as smaller producers and even families who make their own Champagne, because that’s just what you do here. I would go back to the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, a quiet gem that has sweeping views of the valley from its infinity pool, and features small producers on their incredible wine list. Speaking of bubbles: Maybe it’s the air, or the fact that you’re drinking it yards from where it was produced, but people can (and do) drink the stuff like water here, and are none the worse. Best of all—and contrary to my secret fear—there’s zero pretentiousness here: People just love Champagne, and they love those who appreciate it, too. Pair it with a trip to Paris for a ridiculously romantic getaway—but go before everyone else finds out how easy it is to do exactly that.” — Krystin Arneson

