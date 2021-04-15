Whether you’re under the Indian Ocean or high in the Himalayas, you’ll find remote bars around the world where you can tip one or a few back. There is something about a stiff drink in a friendly watering hole that brings people with different backgrounds together. Let’s raise a glass to these globe-spanning, bucket-list bars where nobody knows your name.

1. Subsix

Where it is: Maldives

Why it’s awesome: Bring more than flip-flops and cutoffs to the tropical paradise of Dhaalu Atoll in Maldives, 425 miles off the southern coast of India. As remote as these white sands are, they’re home to the Niyama resort and its improbably luxurious underwater club. Arrive by speedboat and descend three flights beneath the turquoise Arabian sea into a Bond villain’s playpen—clamshell-shaped bar and sea anemone-inspired chairs inside glass walls with views of parrotfish and moray eels bobbing beyond.

What to drink: Don’t miss the Last Boat Home, the name of a cognac cocktail served at lively nighttime glow parties.

2. Floyd’s Pelican Bar

Where it is: Jamaica

Why it’s awesome: No, the ganja haze drifting over Jamaica isn’t making you see things. There, a mile off the island’s west coast and reachable only by boat, a ramshackle bar really does rise on rickety log stilts above sand-bar shallows. Originally banged together by enterprising local Floyd Forbes in 2001, the no-frills, no-bathrooms establishment (just pee in the ocean like everybody else) now attracts thirsty fishermen and tipsy tourists alike. And if a hurricane blows it apart, Forbes and his pals collect drift-wood and palm fronds and patch it up again.