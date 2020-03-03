180blu at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA

This sophisticated outdoor restaurant is situated on a 150-foot bluff with sweeping views of surfer’s haven, Salt Creek Beach. At this Richard Sandoval hot spot, nosh on swordfish tacos with crispy wonton shells, mango salsa, and pickled jalapeño washed down with the cucumber-lemon margarita. From your vantage point at dusk, you’ll also be able to see the vesper twinkle that is Catalina Island, about 40 miles away.

For more information, visit RitzCarlton.com.

