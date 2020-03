Claudio’s in Greenport, NY

A North Fork stronghold since 1870, the property includes Claudio’s Main Restaurant, Claudio’s Waterfront, and Crabby Jerry’s, all doling out fresh seafood and strong drinks. Bring your own boat to park in the dock as you slurp Peconic oysters or a lobster roll and goggle at a streaky sorbet sunset.

For more information, visit Claudios.com.

