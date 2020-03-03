Coast Kitchen in Jenner, CA

When nightfall arrives on this craggy shoreline, you won’t be disappointed. As you dine on a cliff towering over the Pacific Ocean, raise a glass of Sonoma Valley’s finest and take in nature’s beauty. A must-order: The California grilled peach toast with peach gastrique, burrata cheese, and prosciutto layered atop charred bread.

For more information, visit CoastKitchenSonoma.com.

