Donovan’s Reef Marina Bar & Grill at Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, British Virgin Islands

On this private island resort, Donovan’s features a thatched roof and open-air panoramas of the beach, a multi-tiered poor, the marina, and the Carribean sea. Order the Caribbean Pumpkin Soup and Shrimp Curry with jasmine rice, fried sweet plantains, and vegetable medley and a Painkiller as you watch the sun dip below the horizon.

For more information, visit scrubIsland.com.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!