Elements Restaurant at Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Oranjestad, Aruba

Situated on Aruba’s picturesque Eagle Beach, let’s talk about the first thing that makes sunsets here so noteworthy, beyond the brightest star’s splendor: Part of the adult’s-only resort Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, grown-ups can savor lionfish ceviche or grouper with Caribbean-inspired fruit salad and a Royal Aruba cocktail sans youngsters vying for their attention. Another thing that makes sundown memorable? Unobstructed oceanfront views on the Caribbean Sea.

