Harriet’s Rooftop & Lounge at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, NY

Who said sprawling metropolises don’t have stellar eventide? With plenty of greenery, this handsomely designed rooftop space is the perfect place to wind down your day, boozy popsicle in hand. To channel the sun’s golden rays, you could also order the “Solar Energy,” a mix of pineapple, coconut water, ginger, turmeric, cayenne, and fresh lime juice, and pineapple rum with banana cordial or mezcal and a strawberry liqueur float.

For more information, visit 1hotels.com.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!