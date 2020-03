Rusty Pelican in Miami, FL

Miami isn’t exactly lacking in the sunset department. But you’d be hard-pressed to find a better spot to take in Magic City’s skyline as the evening arrives. To really have a ball while sunset-gaping, splurge for the champagne and caviar tasting.

For more information, visit therustypelican.com.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!