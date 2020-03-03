The Lighthouse Restaurant at Baros Maldives in the Maldives

Don’t delay until your honeymoon to visit this enchanting sliver of the globe. Perched on a lagoon, feast on fare like sautéed Indian Ocean lobster medallions with Noilly Prat Beurre Blanc with a live band at The Lighthouse Lounge setting the soundscape for the sky’s explosion or orange, yellow, blue, and pink.

For more information, visit baros.com.

