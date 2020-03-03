Victoria Restaurant & Lounge Bar at Villa Orsula Dubrovnik in Dubrovnik, Croatia

The crepuscular hour is a sight to behold at this innovative bistro looking down over the Adriatic Sea. From your seat on the terrace, delight in Peruvian cuisine—at the first Peruvian restaurant on the Adriatic, no less—with standout dishes like the Nikkei cebiche composed of diced tuna, cucumber, mango, and Tamarind-leche de tigre sauce as you’re bathed in the golden light of day’s end.

For more information, visit AdriaticLuxuryHotels.com.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!