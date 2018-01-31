Travel

Headed to the 2018 Winter Olympics? Make Time to See These Sights

Gyeongju, South Korea. The pavilions Donggung Palace and Anapji Pond (Unesco World Heritage) lit up at evening.
6
Getty Images

Here’s the lay of the land for the 2018 Games, as well as some top destinations to check out should you decide to make the trek to South Korea.

More from Travel