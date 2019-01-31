Before it was welcomed by ski resorts, skinning had a bit of a renegade flair, like banditing a marathon.

But as skinning grew in popularity, and the technology caught up to the trend, the big hills got on board. Most mountains now have dedicated, groomed routes for skinning to ensure skier safety in both directions. Here are a few resorts that are known to make special accommodations for skinners.

An insider tip: Make like a local and head to the hill in the early morning to snag a fresh run before the lifts open.

1. Aspen Snowmass, Colorado

Book a private lesson for help with etiquette, gear, technique, and best routes. On Fridays, grab breakfast at the Cliffhouse at Buttermilk, with views of the breathtaking Pyramid Peak.

2. Crested Butte, Colorado

This Colorado resort has designated lanes for uphillers, so you can climb in peace. Visit in the late afternoon, and hit up the Umbrella Bar for a tropical drink during one of its full moon parties.

3. Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia, Canada

If your kids are strong skiers, head to this Canadian resort, which has a beginners program, while offering multiday overnight ventures and heli-tours for seasoned uphillers.