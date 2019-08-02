When: June to August
Where: Richmond, VA; Washington, DC; Knoxville, TN; Cary, NC; Virginia Beach, VA
More than just a summer festival, Beer, Bourbon, and BBQ brings their winning trifecta to more than thirteen locations in the southeast from January to October. Summer 2019, though, it made its way through Richmond, VA; Washington, DC; and Knoxville, TN, with upcoming dates in Cary, NC; and Virginia Beach, VA. Each stop showcases around 60 beers and 40 bourbons, plus BBQ, live music, a hot-sauce market, and talks with brewers, distillers, and pitmasters.Back to top