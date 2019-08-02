Travel

The 10 Best Summer Festivals in America

5 / 10
When: June to August 

Where: Richmond, VA; Washington, DC; Knoxville, TN; Cary, NC; Virginia Beach, VA

More than just a summer festival, Beer, Bourbon, and BBQ brings their winning trifecta to more than thirteen locations in the southeast from January to October. Summer 2019, though, it made its way through Richmond, VA; Washington, DC; and Knoxville, TN, with upcoming dates in Cary, NC; and Virginia Beach, VA. Each stop showcases around 60 beers and 40 bourbons, plus BBQ, live music, a hot-sauce market, and talks with brewers, distillers, and pitmasters.

