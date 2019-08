When: End of August to early September

Where: Philadelphia, PA

Founded by Jay Z back in 2012, Made in America is Philly’s way of celebrating Labor Day weekend. For 2019, headliners Travis Scott, Cardi B, Lizzo, Kaskade, and Gucci Mane will perform in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s iconic facade (you know, the “Rocky” steps). But what sets this festival apart is Cause Village, its philanthropic hub featuring over 56 charitable and activist organizations.