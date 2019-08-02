Travel

The 10 Best Summer Festivals in America

Sheryl Crow performs at the 2019 Newport Folk Festival in July 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island.
10
Sheryl Crow performs at the 2019 Newport Folk Festival in July 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island.Mike Lawrie / Getty Images 5 / 10

Newport Folk Festival

Get More Info

When: End of July  

Where: Newport, RI

In 2019, the Newport Folk Festival—perhaps the OG outdoor music festival—celebrated its 60th anniversary with a diverse lineup including artists like Brandi Carlile, Hozier, James Taylor, and Dawes. There were even surprise performances from Dolly Parton and Kermit the Frog. Around 10,000 people attend the annual musical gathering along the picturesque Newport waterfront, and it’s so popular that tickets tend to sell out within 10 minutes.

Back to top
More from Travel