When: End of June to early July

Where: Milwaukee, WI

Move over, Coachella—Summerfest is actually the biggest music festival in the world. Over the course of 11 days, around 800 acts perform on the festival’s 13 stages. The headliners at 2019’s event included Jason Aldean, Bon Iver, Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Richie, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Third Eye Blind. Main stage shows come with an additional ticket cost, but you can see tons of artists with just a general admission ticket, which goes for $23.