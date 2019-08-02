Telluride Film Festival Get More Info

When: End of August to early September

Where: Telluride, CO

There are certainly larger and splashier film festivals (looking at you, New York and Los Angeles), but the Telluride Film Festival is one of the most prestigious. Festival organizer’s don’t reveal what’s playing until you actually arrive, but you can count on more than 50 programs being screened across 10 venues (TFF audiences were among the first to watch Brokeback Mountain, Slumdog Millionaire, and Up In the Air).