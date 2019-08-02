The Great Taste of the Midwest

When: Mid-August

Where: Madison, WI

While it’s not the biggest beer festival in the U.S. (that’s Denver’s Great American Beer Festival, which takes place in October), The Great Taste of the Midwest—one of the longest-running beer fests in the country—features more than 190 breweries and nearly 2,000 beers. The festival organizers cap ticket sales so you don’t have to deal with long lines or crazy crowds. The vibe is more chill music festival than balls-to-the-wall Oktoberfest.