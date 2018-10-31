Hotel bars are cool, and so are hotel pools. But when hotels put their bars in the pool (yes, swim-up bars), that’s some next-level vacationing right there.

Another major perk: Swim-up bars offer some of the best views of the most stunning landscape you could dream up.

Whether you’re craving fresh-squeezed mango mojitos Maui-style or craft cocktails high above the Singapore cityscape, these 11 bars are ready to serve you—no shirts, shorts, or shoes required.

Just go easy on the booze. You are in a pool, after all.