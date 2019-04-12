What better way to see galloping giraffes, browsing elephants, elusive hippos, and other spectacular wildlife than from above? In Africa, luxury treehouses are booming in popularity. Tourists crave vantage points up among the trees, overlooking the plains and water holes. Better yet, they want a front-row seat right from their very own room. And many lodges and camps are accommodating to that desire with one-of-a-kind experiences and rooms.

Here are six stunning treehouses, from Kenya to South Africa, that bring you as close to the wilderness as you’ll ever get.