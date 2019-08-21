We already know you want to visit the major European cities: Rome, Paris, London, and Berlin. Everybody wants to visit those cities, and everybody is visiting those cities. While they carry historic significance and modern luxuries, these cities are also the most overcrowded and expensive, compared to hundreds of others that are less obvious to foreign travelers.

After all, if you’re going to spend a good chunk of money on a trip, why not spend it on some place off-the-radar—a place remote yet equally as spectacular as the most crowded attractions?

Here are 10 European cities that might not make your first-tier roster, but are wholly deserving of a visit—a full day or long weekend. Every last one feels like a vacation, never a slog.