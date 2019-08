1. Malmö, Sweden

If you fly into Copenhagen and take the train in the opposite direction of the city, you end up in an entirely different country: Malmö, Sweden. And like Copenhagen, it’s got (less-crowded) public city beaches, a photo-ready harbor, and contrasts of old and new. You’ll visit a 16th-century fortress and castle, a 14th-century Gothic church, and bask beneath the spectacle that is the Turning Torso, a skyscraper that turns a full 90 degrees from base to tip.