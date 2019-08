10. Ghent, Belgium

Fire up your Instagram, because picturesque Ghent is as good as the photos: It’s a medieval port city, with a 12th-century castle, bustling university population, and the famed riverfront Graslei, which is a row of guildhouses in the city center. Because of its young crowd, Ghent competes with Antwerp as Belgium’s cool capital, with a bevy of museums and new restaurants attracting tourists and Belgian visitors. It makes for an easy day trip from Brussels.