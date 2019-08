2. Inverness, Scotland

Tucked into the verdant Highlands, Inverness is your overnight destination for any road trip through Scotland. After visiting the city’s early 19th-century castle, you’ll point yourself to Loch Ness for a hopeful encounter with Nessie, or to the Macallan distillery on the brand’s nearby estate. If whiskey isn’t your thing, go to the perimeter of Cairngorms National Park to Daffy’s Gin Distillery instead.