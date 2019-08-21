3. Funchal, Madeira, Portugal

Everyone and their brother is heading to Lisbon and Porto, and many are stopping in the volcanic Azores islands en route. Madeira is the lesser discussed Portuguese destination, with capital city Funchal sitting on its main island (north of the Canary Islands and Tenerife, close to the Northwest coast of Africa). From Funchal, you can cruise around the entire island, hiking above the clouds and all the way to the island’s narrowest, most panoramic peninsulas. While its beaches are rocky, a day trip to Porto Santo by ferry is the perfect way to sprawl out in the sand.