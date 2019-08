4. Rotterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam gets all the attention, but that’s exactly the problem: It’s overrun with tourists. If you want the same quality-of-life bliss—with quaint bike rides, farm-to-table freshness, and world-class architectural marvels (like the famous cube houses, New Luxor Theatre, Erasmus Bridge, and loaf-like market hall)—you need to go to Rotterdam. It’s an urban utopia, not one bit diluted from its quirky state.