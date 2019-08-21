5. Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, Denmark

Tórshavn is your gateway to all of the Faroe Islands, and the Danish territory’s largest city has a whopping 20,000 residents. (It’s also one of Europe’s smallest capitals, floating about halfway between Norway and Iceland.) While your trip will largely be spent driving around the islands’ other-worldly landscapes, Tórshavn offers plenty of comforts, in the form of cafes, pubs, and live music. It’s especially idyllic around Christmastime, when locally made outerwear is amply stocked, along with festive food vendors dotting the town’s streets.