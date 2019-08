6. Lucerne, Switzerland

It’s never a bad time to visit Lucerne, though your experience varies drastically depending on timing. Summers are tailored to floating on the lake or hiking at the perimeter of the Alps. Alpine skiing is your obvious winter fare, while cozy cruises through the old town are soothing year-round. If your U.S. predilection is for Telluride or Park City, then Lucerne is your European match.