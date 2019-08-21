8. Tbilisi, Georgia

The secret is out on Tbilisi, but it still barely makes this list—probably due to its remoteness from the rest of Europe. (You’ve got to fly over Turkey—in Asia—to reach it.) Between the sulphur bathhouses, 4th-century fortress, trendy shopping quarter, and modern-day Orthodox cathedral, you’ll get a taste of hilly Tbilisi’s history and future. And speaking of taste, you’ll wash it all down with their famous orange wine, paired nicely with dumplings, kebabs, skewers, and more.