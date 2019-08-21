9. Girona, Catalonia, Spain

A short train ride into Catalonia from Barcelona (your likely starting point, if you’ve flown in on Ryan Air), Girona is a medieval marvel fit for Game of Thrones scouts (and a far less trafficked one than Dubrovnik). You might recognize Girona’s walled-in, winding city center, or its stairway leading up to the Gothic cathedral. Spend an overnight here and skirt off to Figueres the following day, the home (and the final resting place) of Salvador Dalí. Visit his self-designed Theatre-Museum and jewelry collection museum for one of the most curious, playful museum experiences you’ll ever have.