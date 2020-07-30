Aruba

With its calming atmosphere, endless sugar-white sand coastline, and assortment of all-inclusive resorts, it’s no wonder that Aruba has become one of the Caribbean’s top tourist destinations for Americans. While its well-manicured resorts offer everything an indulgent tourist could ever want, the island’s real appeal lies on its outskirts. Think rugged windswept landscapes and uncrowded beaches that provide the perfect backdrop for diving, kiteboarding, kayaking, parasailing, and more. After all, there’s a reason it’s referred to as “One Happy Island.” Aruba opened up its borders to international travelers on July 10 and recently updated its travel policies on July 24.

Travel Requirements: Travelers from all 50 states are permitted to visit Aruba, but will be required to complete the online Embarkation/Disembarkation card process. The questionnaire includes basic traveler information and a personal health assessment, and it must be completed within 72 hours and four hours prior to travel to Aruba. Travelers coming from a specific list of states (including Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee) will need to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of their departure flight and upload the result as part of the Embarkation/Disembarkation process (at least 12 hours prior to their flight to Aruba). Travelers from all other states not specifically listed do not need to provide negative results, but it’s strongly encouraged. Those travelers will also have the option of taking a PCR test (at their own expense) upon arrival in Aruba. All travelers must also purchase Aruba Visitors Insurance, which protect visitors against incurred medical and non-medical expenses if COVID-19 is contracted during their stay in Aruba.

Check here for the most up-to-date travel information regarding Aruba.

