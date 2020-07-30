Barbados

There’s no denying that Barbados serves up some of the most stunning beaches on the planet. But don’t be fooled into thinking that’s all this island has to offer. In addition to its brilliant bays and tucked-away coves, Barbados also boasts unique culinary experiences and a UNESCO World Heritage-listed capital. A relatively small Caribbean island, they manage to pack a lot into 166-square-miles. They also recently unveiled the new 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp program that allows visitors to live and work on the island for up to one year visa-free. Barbados reopened its borders on July 12, along with a series of precautions and safeguards that was updated on July 24.

Travel Requirements: All travelers are required to complete the online Immigration and Customs Form and submit it 24 hours prior to travel. Travelers from high-risk countries (including the U.S.) will need to take a COVID-19 PCR test (from an accredited facility) 72 hours prior to travel and upload results through the online portal (in addition to traveling with a copy of the results). All travelers must undergo a mandatory health screen at the airport upon arrival. Persons traveling from high-risk countries with valid negative test results will be quarantined at a designated hotel or villa (at their own expense), or at a government facility (free of charge) to be monitored daily for the onset of symptoms. These persons will have to take a second test within seven days after the last test accepted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and will be released once the new result is negative.

Click here for the most up-to-date travel information regarding Barbados.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!