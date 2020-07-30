Dominica

Nicknamed “Nature Island,” the Commonwealth of Dominica is considered the Caribbean’s best-kept secret. Although still widely under the radar of mainstream tourists, thrill-seekers flock to Dominica to explore its coral gardens, volcanic peaks, and challenging hiking trails—but the island country also offers rejuvenating thermal springs and breathtaking shores. Consider it part outdoor gym and part natural spa. Dominica started welcoming all international travelers on August 7, and visitors are required to abide by specific protocols developed by the country’s Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment.

Travel Requirements: All travelers must submit an online health questionnaire at least 24 hours before arrival along with a negative COVID-19 PCR test result obtained within 24 to 72 hours prior to arrival. Once submitted, hopeful travelers will receive a notification of clearance to travel, which needs to be presented before departure. After landing in Dominica, all arriving travelers will be instructed to wear face coverings, observe physical distancing guidelines, and sanitize their hands at dedicated stations. They will also undergo a health assessment, which includes a temperature check and rapid test screening.

Check here for the most up-to-date travel information regarding Dominica.

