Jamaica

For countless travelers (and reggae fans), the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica is the ultimate laid-back vacation destination. Known for its diverse topography ranging from reef-lined beaches to lush, mountainous rainforests, the island teems with natural beauty and opportunities for adventure. Jamaica reopened to international tourists (including Americans) on June 15. The Jamaican government reevaluates the country’s health and safety measures every two weeks, with the latest updates made on July 15.

Travel Requirements: All visitors are required to register for and complete an online Travel Authorization prior to entry. Additionally, anybody traveling from Arizona, Florida, New York, or Texas (areas currently categorized as high risk by the Ministry of Health and Wellness) will be required to upload a negative COVID-19 PCR test result obtained no more than 10 days before the arrival date in Jamaica. Test results must also be provided by a College of American Pathologists-accredited lab in order to secure a Travel Authorization certificate. Travelers from high-risk areas will receive their travel certification or denial 48 hours after submitting their questionnaire. All other travelers may complete the authorization form any time within five days of arrival and will receive immediate approval or denial based on a scoring algorithm. Every visitor will be screened upon arrival and can expect thermal temperature checks, symptom observation, and a brief interview with a health officer.

Check here for the most up-to-date travel information regarding Jamaica.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!