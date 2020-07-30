Saint Barthélemy

Saint Barthélemy (also known as St. Barts and St. Barth) has long attracted well-heeled travelers from all over the planet. An overseas collectivity of France, St. Barth has a glamorous reputation for being where the rich and famous tend to escape when Caribbean-bound. The treasure-packed gem is marked by tropical vistas, sun-drenched shores, and an impressive range of luxurious and exclusive retreats. The island began welcoming international travelers back on June 22, although some of its most revered properties aren’t scheduled to reopen for a few more months.

Travel Requirements: A bit more lax than its neighboring islands, all foreign travelers are able to visit St. Barth as long as they can provide a negative COVID-19 test result obtained 72 hours prior to their arrival. Travelers unable to provide a negative result will be required to get tested upon arriving in St. Barth and must agree to self-quarantine until the negative result is available. Visitors are also expected to follow all other standard guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks when indoors.

Check here for the most up-to-date travel information regarding St. Barth.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!