The United States Virgin Islands

When it comes to Caribbean travel, the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) are particularly popular with U.S. citizens. The group of islands is an unincorporated and organized territory of the U.S., meaning a passport isn’t required to visit (although other forms of official identification are). The main attractions include St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, but the USVI also includes many other small surrounding islands. The destination has been open for tourism purposes since June 1, although some restrictions apply.

Travel Requirements: COVID-19 tests are recommended, but not required, for most visitors. The exception includes any person 15 years or older whose state of residence has a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 10 percent, based on data reported by Johns Hopkins University (and reflected in their Testing Trends Tool). Travelers from those high-risk states will need to provide a recent negative COVID-19 antigen test result or a positive COVID-19 antibody test (received within four months of the arrival date in the USVI). All arriving passengers must wear a facial covering and will be subject to COVID-19 screenings based upon their mode of arrival.

Check here for the most up-to-date travel information regarding the USVI.

