Turks and Caicos Islands

Home to some of the world’s best beaches, the Turks and Caicos Islands are made up of nine main islands and approximately 40 additional smaller islands and remote cays. The scattered archipelago is socially distanced by nature and attracts tourists year-round, thanks to its turquoise waters, white sand beaches, and legendary diving. The idyllic collection of islands recently opened their borders to international visitors on July 22.

Travel Requirements: All travelers need to apply for and obtain a travel authorization through the dedicated TCI Travel Authorisation portal. Applicants must present a negative COVID-19 PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test result taken within five days of the departure date. Additionally, travelers must complete a health screening questionnaire; certify that they have read and agreed to the privacy policy document; and provide proof of adequate medical and travel insurance (which covers any potential COVID-19-related medical expenses, like medevac). At the airport, travelers will need to present their TCI Assured travel authorization during check-in, or they will be prevented from boarding.

Check here for the most up-to-date travel information regarding the Turks and Caicos Islands.

