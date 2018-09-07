



Singapore has some of the most captivating and futuristic-looking architecture in the world . For that very reason it has been the exterior location of choice for blockbuster science fiction features like Independence Day: Resurgence and Equals. The hit film Crazy Rich Asians also took advantage of it.

Jon M. Chu’s big screen adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s Crazy Rich Asians, which shattered box office expectations, allowed the city to showcase more than just its skyline though. So beyond just being a historic moment for Asian casting in Hollywood, it also serves as a well-deserved love letter to the culturally diverse island country.

“I didn’t know much about Singapore myself before jumping into this movie,” says Chu, known for projects like G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Now You See Me 2. The director worked closely with the Singapore Film Commission to arrange a number of visits before they started filming so that he could get a full taste of the area.

These scouts covered the breadth of the city from the most opulent estates to the hawker markets. Even though the storyline involves primarily people existing within a lavish lifestyle, Chu was committed to capture cultural landmarks when the plot and production allowed.

“I think our film showcases much of its beauty it in a way that audiences around the world can appreciate,” Chu says. “And hopefully, make them feel like they’re traveling along with us.” Or even better, snag a Singapore Air nonstop flight and check out the scene for yourself.

Places To Visit

Changi Airport

Regularly voted the best airport in the world is a pretty good way to kick off you trip. The incorporation of greenery makes the hub seem like more of a spa oasis than a transit center. The security is set back to the gates, so you can come back even before your flight.

Sentosa Island

The bachelor party in Crazy Rich Asians takes place here, and with good reason. It has all that a guy could want: high ropes courses, rock climbing, ziplines, and a cable car ride to the scenic Mount Faber.

Ann Siang and Club Street

Known as the cool upcoming locale within Singapore’s Chinatown with exciting food and enticing nightlife. The movie only uses it for a quick scene, but feel free to walk down the area’s Pioneer Trail and then kill a night there. Check out Humpback Restaurant for an epic seafood dinner.

CHIJMES

This historic building went through a modern restoration just a few years ago, making it a moving mix of past and present. Originally founded as a Catholic convent additions adapted it into a stunning event venue making it the perfect venue for the movie’s wedding scene.

Gardens By The Bay

This expansive nature park is home to futuristic man-made Supertree sculptures that also act as greenhouse domes. You may recognize the place as the setting that the reception venue for the wedding.

Merlion Park

No visit to Singapore is complete without stopping to see the 2-ton mythical merlion statue (half-lion, half-fish). Chu knew this, so it serves as a elegant setting for one of the movie couple’s more intense conversations.

Things To Do

Get A Suit

Since you will be hitting a few sleek spots during your trip to Singapore, never hurts to get a set of new threads, like the stylish dudes rock in the movie. Check out The Prestigious bespoke shop, which is headed by tailoring legend Thomas Wong.

Eat At Newton Food Centre

Singapore is well know for its open air markets, where food vendors are known to earn Michelin stars for brilliantly executed street dishes like satay and hokkien mee. No wonder it one of the must see scenes for Nick Young in the movie.

Places To Stay

AirBnB: Luxury In Singapore

The couple in Crazy Rich Asians book into a suite at the iconic Raffles Singapore, which sadly is under renovation until 2019. This listing has all the components of a comfortable stay, not to mention is close to the food and fun.