The Escape Traveler is a tiny house on wheels





Inspired by the tiny house movement, the Escape Traveler is the home-on-the-go for adventurers who still want comfort while traveling.

The mobile tiny home is 28-feet long (including hitch) by 8.5-feet wide by 13-feet, 5-inches high and boasts a “cozy,” cabin-lover’s floor plan with a mere 269 square feet that make it hard to believe it actually sleeps six.

With features like low E windows, high R-value insulation, a kitchen with full size appliances, a bathroom equipped with a tub and shower, storage closets, washer, dryer and attic space, it’s a wonder where everyone sleeps.

But, that’s just the kind of thing an innovative tiny home design takes into consideration.

By tucking a queen bed into an upper sleeping loft, flanked with a second sleeping loft (or attic) on the opposite end of the cabin, and by designing the couch to fold into a daybed, the Escape Traveler designers have made it easy to accommodate visiting family and friends.

So, what are you waiting for? Make your escape across America, with your modern lifestyle in tow.

The Escape Traveler will set you back $65,000.

