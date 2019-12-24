The Incredible Locations Where Christopher Nolan Filmed ‘Tenet’

Gateway of India, Mumbai

Nolan set up a scene with 40 boats at the Gateway of India for a scene, one of many he shot around Mumbai. During that time, the crew also assisted in rescuing a man who was attempting suicide, according to News18. A man had jumped from the Taj Hotel into the water.

Per the report, a witness said: “The lifeguards were unable to get a hold of the man but thanks to the set design of the movie [Tenet], they were able to use the ropes to tie the man and rescue him. The police immediately picked him up and took him in their truck. A sympathetic crew member checked with his team to ensure that the man was alright.”

