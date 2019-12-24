Travel

The Incredible Locations Where Christopher Nolan Filmed ‘Tenet’

India's Indpendence Day preparations in Mumbai - 08 Aug 2017 A view of the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai, India, 08 August 2017. According to Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Maharashtra State, Gateway of India was built in 1924 in the memory of the visit of King George V and Queen Mary to India in 1911. The last British troops left India following the country?s independence, the First Battalion of the Somerset Light Infantry, passed through the gateway on their way out in a ceremony on 28 February 1948, signaling the end of British rule. India will mark the 70th year of independence on 15 August 2017. 8 Aug 2017
Gateway of India, Mumbai

Nolan set up a scene with 40 boats at the Gateway of India for a scene, one of many he shot around Mumbai. During that time, the crew also assisted in rescuing a man who was attempting suicide, according to News18. A man had jumped from the Taj Hotel into the water.

Per the report, a witness said: “The lifeguards were unable to get a hold of the man but thanks to the set design of the movie [Tenet], they were able to use the ropes to tie the man and rescue him. The police immediately picked him up and took him in their truck. A sympathetic crew member checked with his team to ensure that the man was alright.” 

