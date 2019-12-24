The Incredible Locations Where Christopher Nolan Filmed ‘Tenet’

Grant Road, Mumbai, India

Nolan is known for shooting his action scenes in as realistic a way as possible, and he did that for the scenes filmed in Mumbai, India. Nolan visited the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel (pictured above, right, next to the Gateway of India). In the trailer, one of the most thrilling parts is when John David Washington and Robert Pattinson’s characters run up a skyscraper then jump off it. Nolan shot those scenes in Mumbai with stuntmen actually doing the jumps.

Remember Batman flying scenes without green screens in Batman Begins (Potential Spoilers) Tenet in Mumbai: #Tenet pic.twitter.com/RtaKs2Ezov — 4Chan 🔰 (@iamaniff) September 18, 2019

