The Incredible Locations Where Christopher Nolan Filmed ‘Tenet’

Oslo, Norway – Oslo Opera House

Nolan filmed scenes on the roof of the Oslo Opera House (pictured) in Norway. The director also shot in the area of Tjuvholmen at “Olav Selvaag’s place,” a town square area in Oslo with actors Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, and Himesh Patel, according to NRK. You can see photos of the three actors filming those scenes here, from the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet.

