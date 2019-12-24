The Incredible Locations Where Christopher Nolan Filmed ‘Tenet’

Pärnu Highway and Laagna Road in Tallinn, Estonia

Some of the biggest set pieces for the film were shot in Estonia, where Nolan shut down parts of the Pärnu Highway and Laagna Road for long periods of time. Nolan shot the wild car chase, seen in the Tenet trailer, in Estonia, and you can see some of the production team working on it in this video below:

Nolan also shot scenes in Tallinn, Estonia, at the Linnahall, a multi-purpose venue located in the harbor area. Here’s a look at some shots of the location:

By completely random coincidence I booked a trip to visit Tallinn, Estonia a week after Christopher Nolan finished filming Tenet here. They shot for almost all of July in the city. Here’s the Linnahall, an old city building now derelict that they filmed a big scene at/around. pic.twitter.com/4bsfWPWVSI — Alex Billington (@firstshowing) August 2, 2019

