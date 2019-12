Rødbyhavn and the Nysted Wind Farm, Denmark

Nolan shot in multiple locations in Denmark, including the Nysted Wind Farm (pictured), areas on the coast, and out on the water near Rødbyhavn, according to TV2 in Denmark. In the new trailer, you can see the shots of the wind farm as well as scenes with actor John David Washington out on the water on a big freighter ship off the coast of Rødbyhavn.

