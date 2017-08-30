The Best Activities To Do on Long Island, the Under-the-Radar Spot in the Bahamas





The Bahamas is one of the most beautiful places in the world. With 700 islands scattered across over 100 square miles of area, there’s almost an infinite amount of adventurous things you can do. But if you’re looking for a unique and beautiful—and of course, adventurous—time, there’s one place you should look to go: Long Island in the Bahamas.

The under-the-radar island is one of the gems of the Bahamas, and it’s a place you’ll be bragging to your friends about after you go there. From pristine, peaceful and beautiful beaches to incredible cliffs, caves, snorkel spots, and more, there’s no shortage of adventurous activities to do. If you’re looking to go to Long Island, check out our guide of where to go, what to eat, and what activities you should do during your stay.

Below, we’ll spotlight some of those activities and beautiful areas you should check out when you visit the island, one of the hidden, under-the-radar gems of the Bahamas.

Swimming, Cliff Jumping, Hiking and Snorkeling at Dean’s Blue Hole

This spot is one of the most stunningly-beautiful locations on the island, and has plenty of fun things to do. Dean’s Blue Hole is the the second-deepest blue hole in the world and the location of an annual freediving competition, the Vertical Blue competition, which brings out divers from around the world. The turquoise and deep blue waters surrounding Dean’s Blue Hole are stunning and the location gives you the chance to go swimming, snorkeling, diving, and even cliff-jumping.

The area is open to the public and there are cliffs surrounding the hole where you can get an incredible look from above. If you’re up for it, you can go by one of the 35-foot spots and jump right into the water, close enough to see the blue hole as you jump in. There are also cliffs and other areas around Dean’s Blue Hole that are perfect for hiking and exploring.

Freediver Luke Maillis, who grew up on the island and also runs his own boating charter company, has dove down deep into the blue hole many times, getting down about 190-feet on multiple occasions. “You can see the whole diameter of the blue hole from the beach,” Maillis told Men’s Journal. “There’s coral on the edges and there’s good visibility down to about 150-feet. When there’s a supermoon, you can look up from inside the blue hole and see all the rocks, sponges, fish, and coral list up from the moon. It’s a beautiful sight.”

Snorkeling or Scuba Diving? Here’s where to get gear: The It’s Under the Sun Deli and Coffee shop is located just down the road and offers snorkeling and scuba diving rentals for tourists.

For more information and details on activities at and around Dean’s Blue Hole, check the section on the location at official Bahamas website.

Cave Exploring and Hiking at Hamilton’s Cave

Hamilton’s Cave has that name for a reason—it’s run and operated by Leonard Cartwright and his family. The beautiful location has been in Hamilton’s family for many years, dating back to when Cartwright’s family purchased the cave property—including 90 total acres—for £27 from the English in the 1840s. The location offers a range of historical features, as this cave system is thought to be the largest set of caves discovered in all of the Bahamas, and was previously inhabited by the Arawak Indian Tribe. On top of that, there is a fresh underwater spring; many stalactites and stalagmites; as well as various species of bats, lizards, frogs, and crabs. This spot is perfect for a hike and a cave tour, which are given by Cartwright himself.

How to see it: You can contact Cartwright directly to schedule an individual or group tour. It costs $15 for adults and $8 for children. You can call (242) 337-0235 or (242) 472-1796 to make a reservation.

For more information and details on activities at and around Hamilton’s Cave, check the section on the location at the official Bahamas website.

Cave Snorkeling and Diving

Long Island has numerous caves and snorkeling areas where you can swim and interact with fish and wildlife while also getting to relax in beautiful water. There are incredible coral reefs below the surface, and the caves have incredible spots where you can take a look at the island from a perspective that’s unique and adventurous. There are numerous activities and trips you can book, including through hotels on the island, and there are also private charters and private trips you can reserve to see what’s going on beneath the beautiful water.

Here’s a list of boat rentals and trips you can choose from, and many hotels like the Cape Santa Maria Resort & Villas, also have trips and activities you can book.

For more information and details on the cave snorkeling activities you can do, check the Long Island page on the official Bahamas website for contact information on boat trips, rentals, and more.

Fishing and Boat Trips

Near Long Island there are numerous smaller islands with plenty of adventure for you to explore. With sand bars and small islands that are packed with iguanas and other wildlife, you can have an adventurous day on the water at one of these amazing spots. Whether you get on a boat and check things out on your own, or if you book one through a hotel or a private charter, there are some incredible spots to see. Whether it’s deep sea fishing or visiting a place like Sandy Cay, a remote island in the Exumas that’s easily accessible from Long Island, you can have a fun adventure on the water.

As mentioned above, here’s a list of boat rentals and trips you can choose from, and many hotels like the Cape Santa Maria Resort & Villas, also have trips and activities you can book.