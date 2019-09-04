Everyone’s had some stellar craft brews in some rather run-of-the-mill places. Dingy dives? Check. Cattle call craft-beer festivals? Should have splurged for that VIP ticket. The bland linoleum grounds of a brewery’s tasting room? There are so many to name, we’ve lost track.

While every beer lover should make an effort to pilgrim to the taprooms of the brew meccas on their list, there’s something to be said for slinging back a beer in a one-of-a-kind setting, too.

What follows is a list of inspired spots that combine the best of the craft beer world (think: interesting sours, seasonal standouts) with some truly epic spaces for your imbibing pleasure. We’ve got mountaintop getaways, storied saloons from the Wild West, and arcades that’ll keep you hyped up despite beer’s somnolent embrace.

Read on below and start plotting your vacation ASAP. Don’t forget to pack extra growlers.